Edition:
United States

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

471.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs461.55
Open
Rs463.90
Day's High
Rs477.70
Day's Low
Rs463.40
Volume
106,336
Avg. Vol
283,154
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.75 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 5 6 8
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 8 10 10 9
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.72 2.70 2.66

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 225,321.00 237,983.00 220,279.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 222,585.00 222,585.00 222,585.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 972,356.00 1,049,000.00 944,367.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 28 900,035.00 990,104.00 849,000.00 1,098,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 28 977,801.00 1,110,080.00 913,547.00 1,192,780.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.75 3.00 0.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 9.66 15.00 6.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 6.22 8.60 3.00 14.47
Year Ending Mar-19 16 10.88 20.10 5.80 19.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 219,389.00 219,581.00 192.23 0.09
Quarter Ending Mar-17 225,321.00 219,346.00 5,974.62 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 239,911.00 233,357.00 6,554.02 2.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 249,177.00 246,515.00 2,662.16 1.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 253,497.00 255,465.00 1,967.92 0.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.23 1.05 0.18 14.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.75 2.44 0.69 39.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.58 1.77 0.81 31.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.47 3.67 0.20 5.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.16 4.55 1.39 44.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 225,321.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 222,585.00 222,585.00 222,606.00 239,125.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 972,356.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 900,035.00 903,816.00 914,437.00 919,002.00 1,098,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 977,801.00 982,569.00 997,562.00 1,003,440.00 1,192,780.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.75 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.82 1.82 1.89 2.85 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.22 6.51 6.53 6.61 14.47
Year Ending Mar-19 10.88 11.02 10.85 10.90 19.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 3 1 16
Year Ending Mar-19 0 3 2 14
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 7
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bharti Airtel Ltd News

» More BRTI.BO News