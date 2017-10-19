Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)
BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.75INR
19 Oct 2017
473.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.80 (+2.55%)
Rs11.80 (+2.55%)
Prev Close
Rs461.95
Rs461.95
Open
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs477.80
Rs477.80
Day's Low
Rs463.50
Rs463.50
Volume
2,384,933
2,384,933
Avg. Vol
4,186,495
4,186,495
52-wk High
Rs477.80
Rs477.80
52-wk Low
Rs283.05
Rs283.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.75
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|5
|6
|8
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|8
|10
|10
|9
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.72
|2.70
|2.66
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|225,321.00
|237,983.00
|220,279.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|972,356.00
|1,049,000.00
|944,367.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28
|900,035.00
|990,104.00
|849,000.00
|1,098,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28
|977,801.00
|1,110,080.00
|913,547.00
|1,192,780.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|1.75
|3.00
|0.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|9.66
|15.00
|6.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|6.22
|8.60
|3.00
|14.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|10.88
|20.10
|5.80
|19.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|219,389.00
|219,581.00
|192.23
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|225,321.00
|219,346.00
|5,974.62
|2.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|239,911.00
|233,357.00
|6,554.02
|2.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|249,177.00
|246,515.00
|2,662.16
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|253,497.00
|255,465.00
|1,967.92
|0.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.23
|1.05
|0.18
|14.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.75
|2.44
|0.69
|39.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.58
|1.77
|0.81
|31.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.47
|3.67
|0.20
|5.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.16
|4.55
|1.39
|44.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|225,321.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|222,585.00
|222,585.00
|222,606.00
|239,125.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|972,356.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|900,035.00
|903,816.00
|914,437.00
|919,002.00
|1,098,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|977,801.00
|982,569.00
|997,562.00
|1,003,440.00
|1,192,780.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.82
|1.82
|1.89
|2.85
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.22
|6.51
|6.53
|6.61
|14.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.88
|11.02
|10.85
|10.90
|19.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|3
|1
|16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|3
|2
|14
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|7
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana
- India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal
- Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal
- Indian shares, bonds rise on steady inflation; Bharti Airtel rallies
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co