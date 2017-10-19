BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)
BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
973.50INR
19 Oct 2017
973.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.40 (+0.87%)
Rs8.40 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs965.10
Rs965.10
Open
Rs974.10
Rs974.10
Day's High
Rs975.00
Rs975.00
Day's Low
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Volume
12,700
12,700
Avg. Vol
111,851
111,851
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50
Rs886.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.25
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,170.00
|1,170.00
|1,170.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|6,699.00
|7,050.00
|5,912.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|7,320.50
|7,731.00
|6,409.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|36.86
|36.86
|36.86
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|44.44
|59.85
|38.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|45.25
|49.54
|40.40
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,170.00
|1,170.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,699.00
|6,699.00
|6,699.00
|6,699.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7,320.50
|7,320.50
|7,320.50
|7,320.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36.86
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44.44
|44.44
|44.44
|45.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45.25
|45.25
|45.26
|45.27
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1