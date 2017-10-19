Edition:
Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs57.85
Open
Rs58.40
Day's High
Rs58.80
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
110,878
Avg. Vol
1,527,407
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 20,289.00 23,451.30 3,162.30 15.59
Quarter Ending Mar-14 24,072.00 24,075.20 3.20 0.01
Quarter Ending Dec-13 24,789.50 23,182.90 1,606.60 6.48
Quarter Ending Sep-13 27,812.00 21,763.90 6,048.10 21.75
Quarter Ending Jun-13 28,555.70 23,743.50 4,812.17 16.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 12.01 12.85 0.84 6.99
Quarter Ending Dec-12 11.43 10.30 1.13 9.87
Quarter Ending Sep-12 7.49 9.22 1.73 23.16
Quarter Ending Dec-11 7.39 12.73 5.34 72.27
Quarter Ending Sep-11 10.61 9.50 1.12 10.52

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

