Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
€22.31
Open
€22.27
Day's High
€22.74
Day's Low
€22.25
Volume
543,452
Avg. Vol
638,509
52-wk High
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 11 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 3.00 3.06 3.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,210.50 1,231.00 1,190.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4,716.58 4,839.00 4,650.00 4,746.51
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4,830.73 5,058.00 4,716.00 4,899.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.93 0.96 0.86 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.99 1.04 0.94 1.06
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.92 5.10 4.73 5.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 843.00 847.80 4.80 0.57
Quarter Ending Mar-11 767.40 775.00 7.60 0.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,210.50 1,231.00 1,231.00 1,231.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,716.58 4,730.25 4,733.37 4,737.63 4,746.51
Year Ending Dec-18 4,830.73 4,851.49 4,856.39 4,859.67 4,899.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 1.00 1.00 1.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 5 0 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bureau Veritas SA News