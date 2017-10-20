Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 2 395.60 396.00 395.20 -- Year Ending Sep-17 16 1,541.79 1,576.00 1,502.00 1,436.02 Year Ending Sep-18 16 1,591.05 1,637.00 1,527.00 1,479.27 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 17 49.57 50.90 46.86 47.68 Year Ending Sep-18 17 52.01 55.00 49.51 50.67 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.87 5.70 4.40 2.35