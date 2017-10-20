N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)
BWNG.L on London Stock Exchange
312.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.60 (-4.18%)
Prev Close
325.70
Open
326.60
Day's High
326.60
Day's Low
307.10
Volume
826,892
Avg. Vol
595,372
52-wk High
361.00
52-wk Low
179.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.78
|2.56
|2.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|10
|888.03
|893.11
|883.70
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|10
|927.76
|935.70
|919.00
|912.29
|Year Ending Feb-19
|10
|962.17
|977.80
|934.00
|944.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|10
|22.59
|23.30
|22.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|10
|21.85
|23.40
|20.80
|22.59
|Year Ending Feb-19
|10
|23.06
|25.30
|20.07
|23.90
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|888.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|927.76
|921.64
|920.00
|920.14
|912.29
|Year Ending Feb-19
|962.17
|953.20
|951.42
|951.41
|944.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|22.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|21.85
|21.86
|21.97
|21.96
|22.59
|Year Ending Feb-19
|23.06
|22.91
|22.89
|22.90
|23.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Year Ending Feb-19
|4
|2
|4
|3
