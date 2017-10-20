N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 10 888.03 893.11 883.70 -- Year Ending Feb-18 10 927.76 935.70 919.00 912.29 Year Ending Feb-19 10 962.17 977.80 934.00 944.19 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 10 22.59 23.30 22.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 10 21.85 23.40 20.80 22.59 Year Ending Feb-19 10 23.06 25.30 20.07 23.90