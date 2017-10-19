Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs755.50
Rs755.50
Open
Rs759.75
Rs759.75
Day's High
Rs761.40
Rs761.40
Day's Low
Rs747.20
Rs747.20
Volume
95,374
95,374
Avg. Vol
534,242
534,242
52-wk High
Rs839.00
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.70
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.70
|1.80
|1.91
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|15,628.50
|15,987.00
|15,270.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|21,156.10
|22,673.70
|18,098.00
|21,936.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|26,707.60
|28,827.30
|23,132.00
|24,529.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|23.15
|24.90
|18.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|32.56
|34.94
|30.20
|37.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|43.38
|49.59
|37.52
|47.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,178.00
|8,088.31
|2,910.31
|56.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,513.00
|6,862.69
|3,349.69
|95.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,119.00
|6,164.77
|3,045.77
|97.65
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,211.61
|5,583.27
|371.67
|7.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,613.49
|4,963.44
|349.94
|7.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.70
|6.84
|0.14
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.90
|5.08
|0.18
|3.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5.49
|4.95
|0.55
|9.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4.75
|4.64
|0.11
|2.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3.70
|4.27
|0.57
|15.41
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,628.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21,156.10
|21,156.10
|21,470.60
|21,470.60
|21,936.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,707.60
|26,707.60
|27,303.60
|27,303.60
|24,529.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32.56
|32.56
|33.00
|33.00
|37.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.38
|43.38
|43.56
|43.56
|47.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs
- BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
- BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct
- BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs