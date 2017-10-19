Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 1 2,387.22 2,387.22 2,387.22 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 4,974.85 4,982.70 4,967.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 2 6,188.21 6,447.00 5,929.41 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 1 12.73 12.73 12.73 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 17.11 17.50 16.72 -- Year Ending Mar-19 2 22.09 24.40 19.79 --