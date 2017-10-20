Edition:
United States

Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

CAPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.16 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
€100.50
Open
€101.00
Day's High
€101.40
Day's Low
€99.07
Volume
664,098
Avg. Vol
504,874
52-wk High
€102.30
52-wk Low
€71.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 11 12
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.05 2.05 1.95 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 12,777.10 12,919.00 12,697.10 13,148.70
Year Ending Dec-18 18 13,202.10 13,782.00 12,994.00 13,653.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 5.90 6.32 5.04 5.78
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6.32 6.89 5.49 6.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.69 9.40 8.28 11.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,313.50 2,378.00 64.50 2.79
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2,772.17 2,406.00 366.17 13.21
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,281.39 2,350.00 68.61 3.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,777.10 12,781.10 12,790.60 12,821.10 13,148.70
Year Ending Dec-18 13,202.10 13,211.30 13,222.60 13,277.00 13,653.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.90 5.90 5.89 5.91 5.78
Year Ending Dec-18 6.32 6.33 6.34 6.36 6.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 2 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Capgemini SE News

» More CAPP.PA News