Carmila SA (CARM.PA)
CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€23.83
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.00
Day's Low
€23.78
Volume
15,762
Avg. Vol
52,082
52-wk High
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|0
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|2
|--
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.14
|2.33
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|289.17
|308.00
|273.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|318.38
|335.00
|301.24
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.42
|1.53
|1.27
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.51
|1.58
|1.42
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|289.17
|289.17
|289.17
|300.92
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|318.38
|318.38
|318.38
|329.61
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.42
|1.42
|1.42
|1.38
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.51
|1.51
|1.51
|1.51
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0