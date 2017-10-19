Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
378.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs379.35
Open
Rs380.00
Day's High
Rs382.15
Day's Low
Rs376.00
Volume
92,451
Avg. Vol
695,155
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.60
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|1.92
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|8,531.00
|8,531.00
|8,531.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,800.00
|2,800.00
|2,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|34,922.00
|36,143.00
|33,305.00
|37,773.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|37,707.20
|39,658.00
|35,814.00
|40,368.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|13.33
|14.50
|12.30
|15.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|14.81
|16.30
|13.30
|16.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|13.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,553.14
|8,704.00
|849.14
|8.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,666.00
|8,822.00
|156.00
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,627.06
|7,791.00
|163.94
|2.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,304.75
|7,589.00
|715.75
|8.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9,648.82
|9,679.00
|30.18
|0.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.07
|2.79
|1.28
|31.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.55
|3.62
|0.07
|1.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.72
|3.15
|0.43
|15.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.25
|2.83
|0.42
|12.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.87
|4.18
|0.31
|8.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8,531.00
|8,792.50
|8,672.75
|8,784.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,800.00
|2,800.00
|2,800.00
|2,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34,922.00
|34,922.00
|34,889.90
|36,469.50
|37,773.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|37,707.20
|37,707.20
|37,728.30
|39,226.40
|40,368.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.33
|13.33
|13.38
|14.35
|15.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.81
|14.81
|14.86
|15.65
|16.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1