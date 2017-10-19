Edition:
Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)

CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

378.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs379.35
Open
Rs380.00
Day's High
Rs382.15
Day's Low
Rs376.00
Volume
92,451
Avg. Vol
695,155
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.60 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.92 1.92 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 8,531.00 8,531.00 8,531.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,800.00 2,800.00 2,800.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 34,922.00 36,143.00 33,305.00 37,773.60
Year Ending Dec-18 11 37,707.20 39,658.00 35,814.00 40,368.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3.60 3.60 3.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 13.33 14.50 12.30 15.49
Year Ending Dec-18 11 14.81 16.30 13.30 16.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.80 14.80 14.80 13.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,553.14 8,704.00 849.14 8.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,666.00 8,822.00 156.00 1.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,627.06 7,791.00 163.94 2.15
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,304.75 7,589.00 715.75 8.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,648.82 9,679.00 30.18 0.31
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.07 2.79 1.28 31.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.55 3.62 0.07 1.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.72 3.15 0.43 15.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.25 2.83 0.42 12.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.87 4.18 0.31 8.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8,531.00 8,792.50 8,672.75 8,784.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,800.00 2,800.00 2,800.00 2,800.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 34,922.00 34,922.00 34,889.90 36,469.50 37,773.60
Year Ending Dec-18 37,707.20 37,707.20 37,728.30 39,226.40 40,368.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3.60 3.60 3.60 3.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13.33 13.33 13.38 14.35 15.49
Year Ending Dec-18 14.81 14.81 14.86 15.65 16.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

