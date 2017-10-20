Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 791.54 801.80 783.00 784.35 Year Ending Dec-18 5 816.46 825.00 804.00 802.88 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.78 1.98 1.56 1.54 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.16 2.26 2.07 1.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 193.50 193.50 193.50 199.40