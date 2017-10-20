Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)
CBLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€33.61
Open
€33.72
Day's High
€34.37
Day's Low
€33.27
Volume
16,042
Avg. Vol
23,624
52-wk High
€35.00
52-wk Low
€17.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|791.54
|801.80
|783.00
|784.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|816.46
|825.00
|804.00
|802.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.78
|1.98
|1.56
|1.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2.16
|2.26
|2.07
|1.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|193.50
|193.50
|193.50
|199.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|203.25
|218.00
|14.75
|7.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|188.00
|202.00
|14.00
|7.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|791.54
|788.62
|788.95
|789.95
|784.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|816.46
|812.22
|810.72
|811.88
|802.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.78
|1.60
|1.60
|1.59
|1.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.16
|2.03
|2.02
|1.97
|1.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0