Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jul-17 12 755.66 768.31 742.00 -- Year Ending Jul-18 13 792.16 809.60 777.72 794.02 Year Ending Jul-19 12 836.46 876.40 808.83 840.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jul-17 1 131.20 131.20 131.20 -- Quarter Ending Jul-18 1 134.90 134.90 134.90 130.30 Year Ending Jul-17 13 129.77 134.74 124.50 -- Year Ending Jul-18 13 130.47 136.03 112.00 127.70 Year Ending Jul-19 12 134.40 145.20 120.00 134.02 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 3.87 5.00 1.60 4.40