Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

CBRO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,429.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

13.00 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
1,416.00
Open
1,433.00
Day's High
1,435.00
Day's Low
1,408.00
Volume
1,900,758
Avg. Vol
323,697
52-wk High
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 131.20 July 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 10 11 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.93 3.08 3.07 2.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 12 755.66 768.31 742.00 --
Year Ending Jul-18 13 792.16 809.60 777.72 794.02
Year Ending Jul-19 12 836.46 876.40 808.83 840.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 1 131.20 131.20 131.20 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 1 134.90 134.90 134.90 130.30
Year Ending Jul-17 13 129.77 134.74 124.50 --
Year Ending Jul-18 13 130.47 136.03 112.00 127.70
Year Ending Jul-19 12 134.40 145.20 120.00 134.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 3.87 5.00 1.60 4.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jul-17 755.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 792.16 794.28 793.25 792.72 794.02
Year Ending Jul-19 836.46 838.97 841.48 840.62 840.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 131.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 134.90 134.90 134.90 134.90 130.30
Year Ending Jul-17 129.77 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 130.47 131.45 130.65 130.68 127.70
Year Ending Jul-19 134.40 135.43 138.05 138.05 134.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 1 1 5
Year Ending Jul-19 0 1 1 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 1 5 3
Year Ending Jul-19 0 1 2 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

Close Brothers Group PLC News

