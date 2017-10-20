Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)
CBRO.L on London Stock Exchange
1,429.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,429.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
13.00 (+0.92%)
13.00 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
1,416.00
1,416.00
Open
1,433.00
1,433.00
Day's High
1,435.00
1,435.00
Day's Low
1,408.00
1,408.00
Volume
1,900,758
1,900,758
Avg. Vol
323,697
323,697
52-wk High
1,715.00
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00
1,222.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|131.20
|July
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|11
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.93
|3.08
|3.07
|2.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|12
|755.66
|768.31
|742.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|13
|792.16
|809.60
|777.72
|794.02
|Year Ending Jul-19
|12
|836.46
|876.40
|808.83
|840.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|1
|131.20
|131.20
|131.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|1
|134.90
|134.90
|134.90
|130.30
|Year Ending Jul-17
|13
|129.77
|134.74
|124.50
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|13
|130.47
|136.03
|112.00
|127.70
|Year Ending Jul-19
|12
|134.40
|145.20
|120.00
|134.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|3.87
|5.00
|1.60
|4.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|755.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|792.16
|794.28
|793.25
|792.72
|794.02
|Year Ending Jul-19
|836.46
|838.97
|841.48
|840.62
|840.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|131.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|134.90
|134.90
|134.90
|134.90
|130.30
|Year Ending Jul-17
|129.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|130.47
|131.45
|130.65
|130.68
|127.70
|Year Ending Jul-19
|134.40
|135.43
|138.05
|138.05
|134.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|1
|2
|6
- UPDATE 2-European shares steady, helped by Nestle, energy stocks
- BRIEF-Close Brothers Group posts FY adjusted operating profit of 264.8 mln pounds
- Fitch Affirms Close Brothers at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 pct
- BRIEF-Close Brothers sees good result for current financial year