Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 172.97 175.30 171.00 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 230.40 243.50 217.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.52 5.31 3.59 -- Year Ending Dec-18 3 5.18 5.40 4.92 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 43.30 43.30 43.30 --