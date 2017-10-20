Edition:
Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

CCC.L on London Stock Exchange

1,003.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
1,010.00
Open
1,011.00
Day's High
1,013.00
Day's Low
980.00
Volume
32,180
Avg. Vol
115,033
52-wk High
1,094.00
52-wk Low
702.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 2.00 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 3,564.67 3,634.28 3,483.00 3,278.90
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3,651.87 3,777.34 3,544.00 3,339.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 60.11 62.00 56.28 55.72
Year Ending Dec-18 5 62.81 67.34 57.73 57.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.07 9.07 9.07 1.61

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,564.67 3,564.67 3,564.67 3,505.70 3,278.90
Year Ending Dec-18 3,651.87 3,651.87 3,651.87 3,588.37 3,339.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 60.11 60.11 60.11 57.70 55.72
Year Ending Dec-18 62.81 62.81 62.81 58.50 57.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

