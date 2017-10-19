CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,959.58 3,214.00 2,522.32 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2,941.00 2,941.00 2,941.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 9,805.92 10,251.00 9,317.52 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 11,426.80 11,726.00 11,196.00 12,340.50 Year Ending Mar-19 7 13,062.50 13,889.00 11,923.00 14,549.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.29 4.01 2.57 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.31 2.31 2.31 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 10.90 11.50 10.01 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 11.46 11.60 11.40 13.95 Year Ending Mar-19 7 13.89 14.80 12.49 17.47