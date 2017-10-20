Edition:
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

103.15CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.65Kč (+1.63%)
Prev Close
101.50Kč
Open
102.80Kč
Day's High
103.60Kč
Day's Low
102.55Kč
Volume
115,189
Avg. Vol
82,381
52-wk High
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.10Kč

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 689.25 694.50 684.00 674.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 683.70 728.00 639.40 708.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.07 0.09 0.05 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.22 0.24 0.20 0.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 184.00 181.86 2.14 1.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 135.75 135.00 0.75 0.55
Quarter Ending Jun-16 173.17 175.21 2.04 1.18
Quarter Ending Mar-16 129.62 129.00 0.62 0.47
Quarter Ending Dec-15 199.10 195.55 3.55 1.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.10 -0.09 0.01 -10.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.10 -0.14 0.04 -40.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.90 0.06 0.96 -106.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.20 -0.31 0.11 -55.00
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -0.34 -0.39 0.05 -14.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 689.25 689.25 689.25 689.25 674.00
Year Ending Dec-18 683.70 683.70 683.70 683.70 708.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd News

