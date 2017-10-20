Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 689.25 694.50 684.00 674.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 683.70 728.00 639.40 708.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.07 0.09 0.05 0.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.22 0.24 0.20 0.10