COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Aug-17 2 2,355.05 2,356.00 2,354.10 2,343.25 Year Ending Aug-18 2 2,605.40 2,614.00 2,596.80 2,396.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Aug-17 1 1.23 1.23 1.23 -- Year Ending Aug-17 1 6.41 6.41 6.41 5.13 Year Ending Aug-18 1 5.78 5.78 5.78 4.37