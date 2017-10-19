Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 294,587.00 381,233.00 252,266.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 58.17 67.60 41.40 --