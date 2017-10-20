Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
306.00
Open
304.00
304.00
Day's High
305.00
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
300.00
Volume
3,405
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
162.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|18.20
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|9,014.00
|9,014.00
|9,014.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|9,577.00
|9,577.00
|9,577.00
|10,160.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|10,440.00
|10,440.00
|10,440.00
|11,262.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|18.20
|18.20
|18.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|9.73
|9.73
|9.73
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.16
|11.16
|11.16
|0.17
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|13.60
|13.60
|13.60
|0.16
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9,014.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9,577.00
|9,577.00
|9,577.00
|9,577.00
|10,160.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10,440.00
|10,440.00
|10,440.00
|10,440.00
|11,262.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings