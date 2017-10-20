Edition:
United States

Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)

CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
Open
304.00
Day's High
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 18.20 June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 9,014.00 9,014.00 9,014.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 9,577.00 9,577.00 9,577.00 10,160.00
Year Ending Jun-19 1 10,440.00 10,440.00 10,440.00 11,262.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 18.20 18.20 18.20 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 9.73 9.73 9.73 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 11.16 11.16 11.16 0.17
Year Ending Jun-19 1 13.60 13.60 13.60 0.16

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Botswana Pula (BWP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 9,014.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 9,577.00 9,577.00 9,577.00 9,577.00 10,160.00
Year Ending Jun-19 10,440.00 10,440.00 10,440.00 10,440.00 11,262.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Choppies Enterprises Ltd News