Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 3,535.08 3,883.99 3,186.10 4,142.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 3,292.98 3,458.48 3,205.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 13,236.70 14,821.20 11,452.00 14,484.40 Year Ending Dec-18 16 13,370.80 15,405.50 11,981.00 15,745.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.39 0.40 0.38 0.48 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.36 0.38 0.35 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.52 1.65 1.45 1.67 Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.61 1.74 1.45 1.87 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.03 11.10 2.35 13.40