Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 894.05 913.00 864.70 839.25 Year Ending Dec-18 13 961.33 985.20 915.60 902.29 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 38.71 40.38 36.47 36.84 Year Ending Dec-18 14 41.73 43.94 38.83 40.08 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.25 9.20 7.30 9.60