Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 319.64 328.00 314.20 322.47 Year Ending Dec-18 4 346.88 357.90 331.21 343.42 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 116.61 119.83 114.22 111.11 Year Ending Dec-18 4 140.25 154.00 131.40 142.11