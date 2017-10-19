Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)
CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs616.95
Rs616.95
Open
Rs615.10
Rs615.10
Day's High
Rs625.00
Rs625.00
Day's Low
Rs608.00
Rs608.00
Volume
8,010
8,010
Avg. Vol
21,896
21,896
52-wk High
Rs822.00
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25
Rs563.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,056.93
|2,480.70
|576.23
|18.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4.57
|-0.50
|5.07
|110.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings