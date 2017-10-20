Edition:
Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

CLNX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

20.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€20.55
Open
€20.45
Day's High
€20.75
Day's Low
€20.36
Volume
928,206
Avg. Vol
674,917
52-wk High
€20.75
52-wk Low
€12.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 10 10
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.32 2.31 2.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 795.05 821.00 766.00 754.95
Year Ending Dec-18 23 873.29 918.00 799.62 759.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 0.30 0.44 0.15 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.39 0.54 0.10 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 31.55 53.20 11.00 31.65

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 190.50 190.00 0.50 0.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 191.45 189.00 2.45 1.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 184.70 150.41 34.29 18.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 179.90 182.00 2.10 1.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 173.40 154.13 19.27 11.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 795.05 794.74 794.74 793.02 754.95
Year Ending Dec-18 873.29 873.68 873.68 868.83 759.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.40 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

