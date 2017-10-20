Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 23 795.05 821.00 766.00 754.95 Year Ending Dec-18 23 873.29 918.00 799.62 759.94 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 22 0.30 0.44 0.15 0.38 Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.39 0.54 0.10 0.45 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 31.55 53.20 11.00 31.65