Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

195.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.60 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
195.30
Day's High
196.60
Day's Low
193.30
Volume
1,483,722
Avg. Vol
1,811,343
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.01 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 9 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 1.96 1.96 1.96

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 68.87 172.31 20.00 167.12
Year Ending Dec-18 14 396.56 555.00 315.00 505.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 -0.01 0.00 -0.03 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 12 -0.16 0.29 -0.53 -0.10
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.07 0.72 -0.16 0.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -26.30 -26.30 -26.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 68.87 69.89 70.92 109.93 167.12
Year Ending Dec-18 396.56 383.29 385.21 459.72 505.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.16 -0.16 -0.20 -0.21 -0.10
Year Ending Dec-18 0.07 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

