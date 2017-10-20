Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)
CNE.L on London Stock Exchange
195.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.60 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
195.30
Day's High
196.60
Day's Low
193.30
Volume
1,483,722
Avg. Vol
1,811,343
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.01
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|9
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|1.96
|1.96
|1.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|68.87
|172.31
|20.00
|167.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|396.56
|555.00
|315.00
|505.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|-0.16
|0.29
|-0.53
|-0.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.07
|0.72
|-0.16
|0.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-26.30
|-26.30
|-26.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|68.87
|69.89
|70.92
|109.93
|167.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|396.56
|383.29
|385.21
|459.72
|505.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.21
|-0.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.07
|0.02
|0.02
|0.08
|0.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0