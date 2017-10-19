Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,319.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.40 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
Rs1,342.70
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,347.60
Day's Low
Rs1,306.00
Volume
146,358
Avg. Vol
624,889
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|20,219.00
|20,219.00
|20,219.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|85,573.00
|85,573.00
|85,573.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|87,181.00
|93,458.10
|77,481.00
|93,062.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|94,765.60
|102,804.00
|83,471.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|30.81
|36.00
|23.53
|35.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|43.95
|53.80
|27.04
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|21,478.60
|20,494.70
|983.88
|4.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,219.00
|22,614.90
|2,395.90
|11.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|17,763.00
|17,628.10
|134.90
|0.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|19,702.00
|18,169.10
|1,532.90
|7.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|19,510.00
|20,244.00
|734.00
|3.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.44
|10.77
|8.33
|341.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,219.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|85,573.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|87,181.00
|87,181.00
|85,469.60
|85,649.10
|93,062.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|94,765.60
|94,765.60
|93,137.50
|94,200.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30.81
|30.81
|28.22
|28.72
|35.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.95
|43.95
|40.42
|39.57
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0