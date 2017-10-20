Coats Group PLC (COA.L)
COA.L on London Stock Exchange
85.45GBp
20 Oct 2017
85.45GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.85 (-0.98%)
-0.85 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
86.30
86.30
Open
85.20
85.20
Day's High
88.00
88.00
Day's Low
84.90
84.90
Volume
10,497,640
10,497,640
Avg. Vol
4,264,811
4,264,811
52-wk High
90.00
90.00
52-wk Low
36.75
36.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings