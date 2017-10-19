Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,826.00 4,826.00 4,826.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 31,399.80 32,027.00 30,357.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 35,650.50 38,398.00 33,388.50 34,366.80 Year Ending Mar-19 3 40,312.80 44,019.00 37,113.30 38,207.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.45 0.50 0.40 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.99 0.99 0.99 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 2.05 2.34 1.56 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 5.36 7.00 3.94 5.84 Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.03 11.00 3.66 5.48