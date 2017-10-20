Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 214.92 223.00 206.00 206.63 Year Ending Dec-18 5 221.12 235.00 210.00 209.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 6.59 6.82 6.46 6.46 Year Ending Dec-18 6 6.79 7.22 6.55 6.73