Edition:
United States

Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,880.14ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-54.86 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
3,935.00
Open
3,935.00
Day's High
3,974.00
Day's Low
3,847.00
Volume
669,346
Avg. Vol
480,921
52-wk High
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2,203.00 2,203.00 2,203.00 2,525.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,768.00 2,768.00 2,768.00 3,261.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 52.00 52.00 52.00 68.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 63.00 63.00 63.00 87.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,203.00 2,203.00 2,203.00 2,209.00 2,525.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,768.00 2,768.00 2,768.00 2,893.00 3,261.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 52.00 52.00 52.00 55.00 68.00
Year Ending Dec-18 63.00 63.00 63.00 74.00 87.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Curro Holdings Ltd News