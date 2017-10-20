Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)
COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,880.14ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-54.86 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
3,935.00
Open
3,935.00
Day's High
3,974.00
Day's Low
3,847.00
Volume
669,346
Avg. Vol
480,921
52-wk High
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,203.00
|2,203.00
|2,203.00
|2,525.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,768.00
|2,768.00
|2,768.00
|3,261.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|52.00
|52.00
|52.00
|68.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|63.00
|63.00
|63.00
|87.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,203.00
|2,203.00
|2,203.00
|2,209.00
|2,525.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,768.00
|2,768.00
|2,768.00
|2,893.00
|3,261.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|52.00
|52.00
|52.00
|55.00
|68.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|63.00
|63.00
|63.00
|74.00
|87.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0