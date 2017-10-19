Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 11,369.70 12,087.00 10,057.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 11,616.40 12,119.90 11,113.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 29 42,933.90 46,617.60 39,241.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 33 44,196.60 51,713.00 41,399.00 51,188.30 Year Ending Mar-19 32 49,312.60 58,056.00 45,403.00 58,066.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 5.71 6.36 4.59 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 6.58 6.98 6.29 -- Year Ending Mar-17 30 21.76 24.14 20.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 34 23.87 26.69 21.80 27.01 Year Ending Mar-19 33 27.71 33.20 24.80 31.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 12.64 14.00 10.30 12.01