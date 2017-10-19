Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)
COLG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,046.90INR
19 Oct 2017
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.40 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,054.30
Open
Rs1,056.95
Day's High
Rs1,057.80
Day's Low
Rs1,040.00
Volume
24,066
Avg. Vol
314,487
52-wk High
Rs1,178.35
52-wk Low
Rs861.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.71
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|8
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|9
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|11
|8
|7
|7
|(5) SELL
|3
|4
|5
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.88
|2.89
|2.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|11,369.70
|12,087.00
|10,057.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|11,616.40
|12,119.90
|11,113.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29
|42,933.90
|46,617.60
|39,241.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33
|44,196.60
|51,713.00
|41,399.00
|51,188.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32
|49,312.60
|58,056.00
|45,403.00
|58,066.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|5.71
|6.36
|4.59
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|6.58
|6.98
|6.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30
|21.76
|24.14
|20.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34
|23.87
|26.69
|21.80
|27.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33
|27.71
|33.20
|24.80
|31.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|12.64
|14.00
|10.30
|12.01
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|11,383.20
|10,779.80
|603.37
|5.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,685.00
|9,694.30
|990.66
|9.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,369.70
|10,325.80
|1,043.85
|9.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,891.61
|8,649.80
|1,241.81
|12.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,277.10
|10,483.20
|793.88
|7.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|6.42
|6.53
|0.11
|1.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.85
|5.01
|0.16
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.71
|5.24
|0.47
|8.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.35
|4.70
|0.65
|12.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.24
|6.67
|0.43
|6.85
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,369.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11,616.40
|11,154.70
|11,196.50
|11,196.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|42,933.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44,196.60
|45,253.80
|45,544.10
|45,803.30
|51,188.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49,312.60
|50,761.20
|51,097.70
|51,392.50
|58,066.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.58
|5.50
|4.71
|4.71
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21.76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23.87
|24.12
|24.22
|24.30
|27.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27.71
|28.08
|28.28
|28.38
|31.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|13
|2
|14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|15
|1
|16
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|10
|4
|12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|13
|2
|14