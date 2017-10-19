Edition:
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)

COLG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,046.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.40 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,054.30
Open
Rs1,056.95
Day's High
Rs1,057.80
Day's Low
Rs1,040.00
Volume
24,066
Avg. Vol
314,487
52-wk High
Rs1,178.35
52-wk Low
Rs861.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.71 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 8 9 10
(3) HOLD 9 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 11 8 7 7
(5) SELL 3 4 5 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.88 2.89 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 11,369.70 12,087.00 10,057.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 11,616.40 12,119.90 11,113.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29 42,933.90 46,617.60 39,241.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 33 44,196.60 51,713.00 41,399.00 51,188.30
Year Ending Mar-19 32 49,312.60 58,056.00 45,403.00 58,066.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 5.71 6.36 4.59 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 6.58 6.98 6.29 --
Year Ending Mar-17 30 21.76 24.14 20.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 34 23.87 26.69 21.80 27.01
Year Ending Mar-19 33 27.71 33.20 24.80 31.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 12.64 14.00 10.30 12.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 11,383.20 10,779.80 603.37 5.30
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,685.00 9,694.30 990.66 9.27
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,369.70 10,325.80 1,043.85 9.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,891.61 8,649.80 1,241.81 12.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,277.10 10,483.20 793.88 7.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 6.42 6.53 0.11 1.70
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.85 5.01 0.16 3.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.71 5.24 0.47 8.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.35 4.70 0.65 12.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.24 6.67 0.43 6.85

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,369.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11,616.40 11,154.70 11,196.50 11,196.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 42,933.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44,196.60 45,253.80 45,544.10 45,803.30 51,188.30
Year Ending Mar-19 49,312.60 50,761.20 51,097.70 51,392.50 58,066.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.71 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.58 5.50 4.71 4.71 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21.76 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 23.87 24.12 24.22 24.30 27.01
Year Ending Mar-19 27.71 28.08 28.28 28.38 31.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 13 2 14
Year Ending Mar-19 1 15 1 16
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 10 4 12
Year Ending Mar-19 4 13 2 14

Earnings vs. Estimates

