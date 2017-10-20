Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00 Year Ending Sep-17 25 22,704.50 22,999.00 20,587.00 21,514.90 Year Ending Sep-18 25 23,626.60 24,189.00 21,710.00 22,621.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 26 72.89 75.09 68.69 71.09 Year Ending Sep-18 26 77.89 81.90 75.83 76.67 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.72 11.62 8.50 12.28