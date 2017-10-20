Edition:
United States

Capita PLC (CPI.L)

CPI.L on London Stock Exchange

530.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
533.50
Open
535.50
Day's High
538.50
Day's Low
525.00
Volume
2,072,803
Avg. Vol
2,441,772
52-wk High
721.00
52-wk Low
431.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 11 11 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 2.94 2.94 2.95

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 4,495.69 4,790.00 4,294.00 4,979.69
Year Ending Dec-18 16 4,499.50 4,850.00 4,257.45 5,136.39
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 51.81 62.09 47.64 69.45
Year Ending Dec-18 17 53.76 63.86 49.10 72.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -2.10 -0.30 -3.90 0.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,495.69 4,495.69 4,496.83 4,522.27 4,979.69
Year Ending Dec-18 4,499.50 4,499.50 4,505.26 4,532.37 5,136.39
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 51.81 51.81 52.11 52.46 69.45
Year Ending Dec-18 53.76 53.76 54.03 54.49 72.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Capita PLC News

