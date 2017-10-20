Edition:
CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)

CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.32 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.58
Open
R$ 13.64
Day's High
R$ 13.90
Day's Low
R$ 13.34
Volume
15,900
Avg. Vol
322,322
52-wk High
R$ 13.90
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,904.50 1,904.50 1,904.50 1,885.96
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,089.59 2,089.59 2,089.59 2,032.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.51

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 408.00 401.89 6.11 1.50
Quarter Ending Jun-15 304.00 295.62 8.38 2.76
Quarter Ending Dec-14 390.00 369.36 20.64 5.29
Quarter Ending Sep-14 355.00 344.21 10.79 3.04
Quarter Ending Jun-14 291.00 245.15 45.85 15.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.03 0.07 0.04 133.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.00 -0.13 0.13 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.05 0.02 0.03 60.00
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.05 0.01 0.04 80.00
Quarter Ending Jun-14 -0.11 -0.15 0.04 -36.36

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,904.50 1,904.50 1,954.50 1,954.50 1,885.96
Year Ending Dec-18 2,089.59 2,089.59 2,089.59 2,089.59 2,032.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 0.61 0.61 0.59 0.59 0.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA News