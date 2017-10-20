CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)
CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.32 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.58
Open
R$ 13.64
Day's High
R$ 13.90
Day's Low
R$ 13.34
Volume
15,900
Avg. Vol
322,322
52-wk High
R$ 13.90
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,904.50
|1,904.50
|1,904.50
|1,885.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,089.59
|2,089.59
|2,089.59
|2,032.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.61
|0.61
|0.61
|0.51
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|408.00
|401.89
|6.11
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|304.00
|295.62
|8.38
|2.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|390.00
|369.36
|20.64
|5.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|355.00
|344.21
|10.79
|3.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|291.00
|245.15
|45.85
|15.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|133.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|60.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|80.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|-0.11
|-0.15
|0.04
|-36.36
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,904.50
|1,904.50
|1,954.50
|1,954.50
|1,885.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,089.59
|2,089.59
|2,089.59
|2,089.59
|2,032.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.32
|0.32
|0.33
|0.33
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.61
|0.61
|0.59
|0.59
|0.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0