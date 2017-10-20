Capex SA (CPS.BA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-18 1 4,218.00 4,218.00 4,218.00 -- Year Ending Apr-19 1 5,320.00 5,320.00 5,320.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-18 1 4.23 4.23 4.23 -- Year Ending Apr-19 1 8.47 8.47 8.47 --