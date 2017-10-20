Edition:
Capex SA (CPS.BA)

CPS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

77.40ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$77.40
Open
$77.80
Day's High
$78.60
Day's Low
$77.00
Volume
15,891
Avg. Vol
18,003
52-wk High
$83.70
52-wk Low
$22.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- April 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 -- -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 -- -- --
(3) HOLD 0 -- -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 -- -- --
(5) SELL 0 -- -- --
No Opinion 0 -- -- --
Mean Rating 1.00 -- -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-18 1 4,218.00 4,218.00 4,218.00 --
Year Ending Apr-19 1 5,320.00 5,320.00 5,320.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-18 1 4.23 4.23 4.23 --
Year Ending Apr-19 1 8.47 8.47 8.47 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-18 4,218.00 4,218.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-19 5,320.00 5,320.00 -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-18 4.23 4.23 -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-19 8.47 8.47 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

