Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)
CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange
3,881.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
3,875.00
Open
3,875.00
Day's High
3,911.00
Day's Low
3,875.00
Volume
345,608
Avg. Vol
369,534
52-wk High
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.37
|2.37
|2.37
|2.37
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|327.67
|335.00
|324.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|1,370.14
|1,475.00
|1,332.10
|1,260.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,419.12
|1,607.00
|1,358.87
|1,303.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|173.37
|177.58
|168.72
|162.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|185.01
|194.98
|175.98
|172.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|9.89
|18.00
|4.94
|11.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|259.83
|243.20
|16.63
|6.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|268.00
|265.60
|2.40
|0.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|327.67
|327.67
|327.67
|327.67
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,370.14
|1,370.30
|1,370.52
|1,362.90
|1,260.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,419.12
|1,421.63
|1,415.61
|1,413.87
|1,303.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|173.37
|173.78
|173.61
|172.97
|162.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|185.01
|185.62
|184.91
|184.76
|172.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4
|4
|4