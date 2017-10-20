Edition:
Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange

3,881.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
3,875.00
Open
3,875.00
Day's High
3,911.00
Day's Low
3,875.00
Volume
345,608
Avg. Vol
369,534
52-wk High
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.37 2.37 2.37 2.37

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 327.67 335.00 324.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1,370.14 1,475.00 1,332.10 1,260.10
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,419.12 1,607.00 1,358.87 1,303.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 173.37 177.58 168.72 162.02
Year Ending Dec-18 20 185.01 194.98 175.98 172.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.89 18.00 4.94 11.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 259.83 243.20 16.63 6.40
Quarter Ending Sep-11 268.00 265.60 2.40 0.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 327.67 327.67 327.67 327.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,370.14 1,370.30 1,370.52 1,362.90 1,260.10
Year Ending Dec-18 1,419.12 1,421.63 1,415.61 1,413.87 1,303.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 173.37 173.78 173.61 172.97 162.02
Year Ending Dec-18 185.01 185.62 184.91 184.76 172.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3 3 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 2 6
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 4 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

