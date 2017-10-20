Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 327.67 335.00 324.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 1,370.14 1,475.00 1,332.10 1,260.10 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,419.12 1,607.00 1,358.87 1,303.85 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 173.37 177.58 168.72 162.02 Year Ending Dec-18 20 185.01 194.98 175.98 172.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.89 18.00 4.94 11.34