CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,424.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,436.70
Open
Rs1,420.55
Day's High
Rs1,436.00
Day's Low
Rs1,416.00
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
51,467
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.43 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 3,062.33 3,093.00 3,007.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 3,160.30 3,228.20 3,120.00 3,669.25
Year Ending Mar-19 4 3,634.65 3,823.60 3,528.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 50.67 52.20 49.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 56.50 65.10 50.90 60.22
Year Ending Mar-19 4 65.12 76.50 58.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3,062.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,160.30 3,160.30 3,160.30 3,137.67 3,669.25
Year Ending Mar-19 3,634.65 3,634.65 3,634.65 3,571.67 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 50.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 56.50 56.50 56.50 54.47 60.22
Year Ending Mar-19 65.12 65.12 65.12 62.23 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

