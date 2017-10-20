CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 28.42 29.70 26.35 25.51 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 22.70 22.70 22.70 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 96.29 97.70 94.33 88.47 Year Ending Dec-18 9 106.04 116.03 95.70 74.35 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.06 0.08 0.04 0.06 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.10 0.14 0.04 0.19 Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.14 0.23 0.04 0.18