Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jul-17 24 12,063.90 12,145.70 11,996.00 -- Quarter Ending Oct-18 13 12,247.40 12,790.00 11,786.00 13,005.80 Year Ending Jul-17 27 47,937.40 48,017.70 47,868.00 -- Year Ending Jul-18 25 48,153.20 48,996.00 47,030.00 51,227.10 Year Ending Jul-19 21 49,029.20 50,964.50 47,730.00 52,545.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jul-17 26 0.61 0.62 0.59 -- Quarter Ending Oct-18 16 0.63 0.68 0.59 0.68 Year Ending Jul-17 29 2.38 2.40 2.36 -- Year Ending Jul-18 27 2.43 2.52 2.33 2.57 Year Ending Jul-19 23 2.55 2.70 2.40 2.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.24 20.70 5.00 11.68