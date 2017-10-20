Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)
CSCO.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market
34.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.50 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
$33.75
Open
$34.04
Day's High
$34.38
Day's Low
$34.03
Volume
8,649,279
Avg. Vol
5,691,080
52-wk High
$34.53
52-wk Low
$29.12
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.61
|July
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|(3) HOLD
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|24
|12,063.90
|12,145.70
|11,996.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|13
|12,247.40
|12,790.00
|11,786.00
|13,005.80
|Year Ending Jul-17
|27
|47,937.40
|48,017.70
|47,868.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|25
|48,153.20
|48,996.00
|47,030.00
|51,227.10
|Year Ending Jul-19
|21
|49,029.20
|50,964.50
|47,730.00
|52,545.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|26
|0.61
|0.62
|0.59
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|16
|0.63
|0.68
|0.59
|0.68
|Year Ending Jul-17
|29
|2.38
|2.40
|2.36
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|27
|2.43
|2.52
|2.33
|2.57
|Year Ending Jul-19
|23
|2.55
|2.70
|2.40
|2.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|10.24
|20.70
|5.00
|11.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|12,063.90
|12,133.00
|69.09
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|11,894.50
|11,940.00
|45.50
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Jan-17
|11,559.40
|11,580.00
|20.64
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Oct-16
|12,335.40
|12,352.00
|16.61
|0.13
|Quarter Ending Jul-16
|12,569.90
|12,638.00
|68.14
|0.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|0.61
|0.61
|0.00
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|0.58
|0.60
|0.02
|3.79
|Quarter Ending Jan-17
|0.56
|0.57
|0.01
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Oct-16
|0.59
|0.61
|0.02
|3.04
|Quarter Ending Jul-16
|0.60
|0.63
|0.03
|5.02
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|12,063.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|12,247.40
|12,247.40
|12,242.80
|12,252.70
|13,005.80
|Year Ending Jul-17
|47,937.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|48,153.20
|48,153.20
|48,157.00
|48,165.80
|51,227.10
|Year Ending Jul-19
|49,029.20
|49,029.20
|49,029.20
|49,044.10
|52,545.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|0.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|0.63
|0.63
|0.63
|0.63
|0.68
|Year Ending Jul-17
|2.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.57
|Year Ending Jul-19
|2.55
|2.55
|2.55
|2.55
|2.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
