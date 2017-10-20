Edition:
Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

CSCO.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

34.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.50 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
$33.75
Open
$34.04
Day's High
$34.38
Day's Low
$34.03
Volume
8,649,279
Avg. Vol
5,691,080
52-wk High
$34.53
52-wk Low
$29.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.61 July 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 10 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 9 10 10 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.04 2.00 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 24 12,063.90 12,145.70 11,996.00 --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 13 12,247.40 12,790.00 11,786.00 13,005.80
Year Ending Jul-17 27 47,937.40 48,017.70 47,868.00 --
Year Ending Jul-18 25 48,153.20 48,996.00 47,030.00 51,227.10
Year Ending Jul-19 21 49,029.20 50,964.50 47,730.00 52,545.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 26 0.61 0.62 0.59 --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 16 0.63 0.68 0.59 0.68
Year Ending Jul-17 29 2.38 2.40 2.36 --
Year Ending Jul-18 27 2.43 2.52 2.33 2.57
Year Ending Jul-19 23 2.55 2.70 2.40 2.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.24 20.70 5.00 11.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 12,063.90 12,133.00 69.09 0.57
Quarter Ending Apr-17 11,894.50 11,940.00 45.50 0.38
Quarter Ending Jan-17 11,559.40 11,580.00 20.64 0.18
Quarter Ending Oct-16 12,335.40 12,352.00 16.61 0.13
Quarter Ending Jul-16 12,569.90 12,638.00 68.14 0.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 0.61 0.61 0.00 0.63
Quarter Ending Apr-17 0.58 0.60 0.02 3.79
Quarter Ending Jan-17 0.56 0.57 0.01 1.50
Quarter Ending Oct-16 0.59 0.61 0.02 3.04
Quarter Ending Jul-16 0.60 0.63 0.03 5.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 12,063.90 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 12,247.40 12,247.40 12,242.80 12,252.70 13,005.80
Year Ending Jul-17 47,937.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 48,153.20 48,153.20 48,157.00 48,165.80 51,227.10
Year Ending Jul-19 49,029.20 49,029.20 49,029.20 49,044.10 52,545.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 0.61 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.68
Year Ending Jul-17 2.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.57
Year Ending Jul-19 2.55 2.55 2.55 2.55 2.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jul-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

