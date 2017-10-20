Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4,980.10 5,255.96 4,704.24 5,255.96 Year Ending Dec-17 8 19,478.80 21,261.20 18,450.70 17,507.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.04 0.15 -0.17 -0.05 Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.20 0.93 -0.96 -0.58 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -38.89 -38.89 -38.89 --