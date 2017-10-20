Edition:
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

CSNA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.16BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+3.04%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.86
Open
R$ 10.05
Day's High
R$ 10.24
Day's Low
R$ 9.93
Volume
12,041,600
Avg. Vol
8,487,750
52-wk High
R$ 13.42
52-wk Low
R$ 5.97

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -0.04 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(5) SELL 5 4 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.09 4.00 4.08 4.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4,980.10 5,255.96 4,704.24 5,255.96
Year Ending Dec-17 8 19,478.80 21,261.20 18,450.70 17,507.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.04 0.15 -0.17 -0.05
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.20 0.93 -0.96 -0.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -38.89 -38.89 -38.89 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,417.09 4,469.24 52.15 1.18
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,004.11 4,349.35 345.24 8.62
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,880.14 3,843.80 36.34 0.94
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3,917.24 3,678.00 239.24 6.11
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,807.96 3,956.00 148.04 3.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.03 -0.10 0.06 -201.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.10 -0.04 0.06 -59.54
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.32 -0.60 0.28 -88.44
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -0.31 -0.39 0.08 -26.45
Quarter Ending Jun-15 -0.00 -0.45 0.45 -18,020.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,980.10 4,980.10 5,209.85 5,209.85 5,255.96
Year Ending Dec-17 19,478.80 19,478.80 19,660.70 19,623.00 17,507.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.04 -0.04 -0.08 -0.19 -0.05
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.18 -0.07 -0.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1

