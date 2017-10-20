Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)
CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange
364.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
364.00
Open
364.30
Day's High
368.70
Day's Low
362.40
Volume
1,528,614
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|969.72
|1,011.00
|857.60
|913.55
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|1,151.46
|1,204.20
|1,032.10
|1,076.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|27.05
|27.20
|26.95
|24.98
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|34.40
|34.59
|34.10
|31.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|39.90
|39.90
|39.90
|74.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|969.72
|969.72
|969.72
|969.72
|913.55
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,151.46
|1,076.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|27.05
|27.05
|27.05
|27.05
|24.98
|Year Ending Sep-18
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|31.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0