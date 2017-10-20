Edition:
United States

ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

CTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

214.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.60 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
212.80
Open
213.30
Day's High
214.80
Day's Low
211.90
Volume
5,537,560
Avg. Vol
7,188,808
52-wk High
349.10
52-wk Low
191.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 10 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.23 2.25 2.25 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,751.84 1,781.34 1,717.73 --
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,853.77 1,930.15 1,768.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.17 0.19 0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.19 0.23 0.16 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.70 16.80 11.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,751.84 1,773.33 1,773.06 1,767.90 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,853.77 1,893.66 1,892.13 1,884.04 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.18 0.18 0.18 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.19 0.21 0.21 0.21 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 9 1 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 9 0 10
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 9 0 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 8 0 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

ConvaTec Group PLC News

» More CTEC.L News