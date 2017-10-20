Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)
CWD.L on London Stock Exchange
124.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.75 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
123.25
Open
118.00
Day's High
124.50
Day's Low
118.00
Volume
211,842
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.86
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|701.28
|727.40
|673.20
|735.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|708.16
|750.90
|647.00
|795.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|14.56
|17.77
|10.84
|29.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|16.07
|19.40
|12.82
|36.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-4.86
|-4.86
|-4.86
|0.97
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|701.28
|701.28
|715.05
|716.09
|735.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|708.16
|708.16
|735.37
|736.92
|795.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.56
|14.56
|17.06
|17.35
|29.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16.07
|16.07
|19.95
|20.29
|36.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
