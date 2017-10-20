CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 10 1,009.92 1,020.44 994.70 1,016.26 Year Ending Sep-18 10 1,030.99 1,048.00 1,000.00 1,025.22 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 15 19.99 25.00 17.02 15.93 Year Ending Sep-18 15 21.60 24.50 16.70 18.38