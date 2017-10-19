Edition:
United States

Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

550.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs545.45
Open
Rs550.90
Day's High
Rs554.40
Day's Low
Rs546.35
Volume
36,862
Avg. Vol
291,977
52-wk High
Rs569.80
52-wk Low
Rs405.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.54 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.78 1.78 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 9,423.12 9,613.00 9,284.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 10,098.20 10,593.00 9,427.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 36,093.90 36,380.00 35,837.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 39,140.10 40,032.10 38,422.00 40,647.40
Year Ending Mar-19 20 44,514.40 45,839.00 42,395.00 45,174.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 8.54 10.10 7.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 9.15 9.79 8.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 32.49 33.80 30.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 36.43 39.00 34.00 39.48
Year Ending Mar-19 20 41.61 47.40 37.80 43.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.79 11.90 9.68 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 9,532.00 9,654.00 122.00 1.28
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,255.81 9,034.00 221.81 2.40
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,423.12 9,339.00 84.12 0.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,345.00 9,170.60 174.40 1.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,654.00 9,136.40 482.40 5.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,423.12 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 10,098.20 10,146.30 10,114.50 10,114.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36,093.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 39,140.10 39,204.90 39,174.10 39,174.10 40,647.40
Year Ending Mar-19 44,514.40 44,379.00 44,385.60 44,385.60 45,174.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 11 6 10
Year Ending Mar-19 10 6 9 6
Earnings

