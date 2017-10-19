Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)
CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
550.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.54
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.78
|1.78
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|9,423.12
|9,613.00
|9,284.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|10,098.20
|10,593.00
|9,427.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|36,093.90
|36,380.00
|35,837.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|39,140.10
|40,032.10
|38,422.00
|40,647.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|44,514.40
|45,839.00
|42,395.00
|45,174.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|8.54
|10.10
|7.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|9.15
|9.79
|8.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|32.49
|33.80
|30.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|36.43
|39.00
|34.00
|39.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|41.61
|47.40
|37.80
|43.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.79
|11.90
|9.68
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|9,532.00
|9,654.00
|122.00
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,255.81
|9,034.00
|221.81
|2.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,423.12
|9,339.00
|84.12
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,345.00
|9,170.60
|174.40
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,654.00
|9,136.40
|482.40
|5.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,423.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|10,098.20
|10,146.30
|10,114.50
|10,114.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36,093.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|39,140.10
|39,204.90
|39,174.10
|39,174.10
|40,647.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44,514.40
|44,379.00
|44,385.60
|44,385.60
|45,174.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|11
|6
|10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|6
|9
|6
|Earnings
- BRIEF-India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct
- BRIEF-India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct
- BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co
- BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
- BRIEF-Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney