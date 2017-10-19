Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 9,423.12 9,613.00 9,284.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 10,098.20 10,593.00 9,427.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 16 36,093.90 36,380.00 35,837.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 39,140.10 40,032.10 38,422.00 40,647.40 Year Ending Mar-19 20 44,514.40 45,839.00 42,395.00 45,174.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 8.54 10.10 7.30 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 9.15 9.79 8.50 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 32.49 33.80 30.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 36.43 39.00 34.00 39.48 Year Ending Mar-19 20 41.61 47.40 37.80 43.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.79 11.90 9.68 --