Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 43,720.80 44,672.00 42,441.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 162,966.00 167,000.00 159,028.00 157,005.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 168,098.00 175,402.00 159,039.00 160,485.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.25 2.37 2.13 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 9.01 9.69 8.22 8.48 Year Ending Dec-18 22 8.96 10.01 7.25 8.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 3.66 5.70 0.40 2.46