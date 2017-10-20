Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
68.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.25
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|43,720.80
|44,672.00
|42,441.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|162,966.00
|167,000.00
|159,028.00
|157,005.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|168,098.00
|175,402.00
|159,039.00
|160,485.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2.25
|2.37
|2.13
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|9.01
|9.69
|8.22
|8.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|8.96
|10.01
|7.25
|8.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|3.66
|5.70
|0.40
|2.46
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|40,889.20
|40,807.00
|82.20
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|41,671.30
|41,158.00
|513.27
|1.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|37,584.70
|38,776.00
|1,191.27
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|40,126.00
|41,001.00
|874.98
|2.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|38,855.00
|38,597.00
|257.95
|0.66
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|2.09
|2.03
|0.06
|2.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.41
|2.28
|0.13
|5.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.98
|2.53
|0.55
|27.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.20
|2.01
|0.19
|8.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.26
|2.43
|0.17
|7.40
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|43,720.80
|43,451.40
|43,541.60
|43,766.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|162,966.00
|162,751.00
|162,967.00
|163,285.00
|157,005.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|168,098.00
|167,769.00
|167,928.00
|167,545.00
|160,485.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.25
|2.29
|2.23
|2.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.01
|9.03
|9.10
|9.09
|8.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.96
|8.99
|9.00
|9.05
|8.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|3
|4
|5
