Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 23,670.00 23,670.00 23,670.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 36,688.20 36,688.20 36,688.20 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 46,594.00 46,594.00 46,594.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.68 9.68 9.68 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 49.07 49.07 49.07 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 65.95 65.95 65.95 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,699.85 6,692.89 993.04 17.42
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4,544.00 3,156.61 1,387.39 30.53
Quarter Ending Sep-12 3,886.00 3,351.38 534.62 13.76
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,174.00 4,733.40 559.40 13.40
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,258.00 3,845.73 587.73 18.04

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 23,670.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 36,688.20 36,688.20 29,453.90 29,453.90 --
Year Ending Mar-19 46,594.00 46,594.00 32,988.40 32,988.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

