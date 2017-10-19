Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|23,670.00
|23,670.00
|23,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|36,688.20
|36,688.20
|36,688.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|46,594.00
|46,594.00
|46,594.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.68
|9.68
|9.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|49.07
|49.07
|49.07
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|65.95
|65.95
|65.95
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,699.85
|6,692.89
|993.04
|17.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|4,544.00
|3,156.61
|1,387.39
|30.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|3,886.00
|3,351.38
|534.62
|13.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,174.00
|4,733.40
|559.40
|13.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,258.00
|3,845.73
|587.73
|18.04
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23,670.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36,688.20
|36,688.20
|29,453.90
|29,453.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|46,594.00
|46,594.00
|32,988.40
|32,988.40
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
- BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd