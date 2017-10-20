Edition:
United States

Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

DAST.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

86.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€86.83
Open
€87.25
Day's High
€87.46
Day's Low
€86.44
Volume
336,895
Avg. Vol
271,244
52-wk High
€91.00
52-wk Low
€67.76

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.86 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 8
(3) HOLD 7 6 5 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.61 2.65 2.74 2.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 912.88 936.20 900.66 905.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 803.22 823.90 772.93 799.40
Year Ending Dec-17 21 3,264.35 3,325.00 3,230.00 3,292.70
Year Ending Dec-18 21 3,514.20 3,674.00 3,400.00 3,570.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.86 0.88 0.84 0.84
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.58 0.62 0.54 0.59
Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.64 2.84 2.43 2.70
Year Ending Dec-18 23 2.91 3.13 2.38 3.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 9.59 11.50 6.50 8.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 815.59 806.40 9.19 1.13
Quarter Ending Mar-17 756.86 759.80 2.94 0.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 861.87 875.00 13.13 1.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 728.21 735.20 6.99 0.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 741.79 754.00 12.21 1.65
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.63 0.62 0.01 2.29
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.51 0.53 0.02 3.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.76 0.78 0.02 2.21
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.58 0.63 0.05 8.49
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.56 0.57 0.01 2.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 912.88 912.88 916.30 917.65 905.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 803.22 803.22 803.21 805.25 799.40
Year Ending Dec-17 3,264.35 3,265.66 3,268.10 3,265.80 3,292.70
Year Ending Dec-18 3,514.20 3,514.97 3,511.53 3,505.45 3,570.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.86 0.86 0.86 0.86 0.84
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.58 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.59
Year Ending Dec-17 2.64 2.65 2.65 2.65 2.70
Year Ending Dec-18 2.91 2.92 2.92 2.92 3.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dassault Systemes SE News

